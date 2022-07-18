Possession of methamphetamine, assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 63-year-old Free Soil man at 11:21 a.m., Sunday, for felony assault and possession of methamphetamines after being called to an incident in the 2500 block of East Michigan Avenue in the Village of Free Soil. Deputies state the man allegedly swung a shovel at a female victim. When searching the man, deputies allegedly found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving under influence of drugs, possession of heroin
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 44-year-old Ludington man for driving under the influence of drugs and possession of heroin following an incident at 4:17 p.m., Friday, in the 500 block of East Dowland Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Homewood, Illinois, man on a warrant after responding to a single-vehicle crash at 12:12 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 south of Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township. When investigating the crash, deputies learned the man had a warrant for his arrest from Cook County, Illinois. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 5:48 p.m., Saturday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township. The warrant alleged a probation violation. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Manistee man on two warrants at 2:24 p.m., Sunday, in the 1500 block of West Countyline Road. The warrants allege failing to appear in court in Manistee Coutny. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of stolen horse tack from a trailer at 5:43 p.m., Saturday, at the Mason County Fairgrounds in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated a new bosal headstall was taken from a trailer.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a breaking and entering at 9:03 p.m., Friday, at a cabin on Indian Trail Road in Custer Township. The owners of the cabin stated items inside it were damaged, and it was not yet known what, if anything, was taken.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 52-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 1:50 p.m., Friday, on Ludington Avenue near Washington Avenue.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 31-year-old Ludington man for drivign with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:47 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without a license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 62-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 4:18 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Foster and James streets.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Walkerville man for driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 100 block of Madison Road in Cystal Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Fremont man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 1 a.m., Friday, on Maple Island Road near Wilkie Road in Greenwood Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 56-year-old Shelby woman for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 8:30 a.m., Friday, on Oceana Drive near Baker Road in Shelby Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injury at 10:59 p.m., Sunday, on the southbound U.S. 31 expressway exit at Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. A 70-year-old man received non-life-threatening injuries when his vehicle left the roadway and overturned. He was transported by Life EMS to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment. Deputies state alcohol “is likely a contributing factor” in the accident.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Ofice responded to a three-vehicle crash without injury at 2:22 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 12:02 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 2:53 p.m., Saturday, on Quarterline Road south of Hoague Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:22 p.m., Saturday, on Sherman Road north of Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 8:30 a.m., Sunday, on Millerton Road east of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.