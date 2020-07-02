Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two vehicle crashes at the Silver Lake sand dunes in Oceana County Tuesday:
• At 2:18 p.m. where an 11-year-old girl reported back pain. She was transported by her family to receive medical attention, according to the report.
• Also at 2:18 p.m. but in a different incident, a 24-year-old Detroit man sought medical attention for stitches to his head, according to the report.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 8:10 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:22 p.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of U.S. 31 in Victory Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 10:30 a.m. on M-20 east of 154th Avenue in Ferry Township;
• At 10:15 p.m. on M-20 near 112th Avenue in Shelby Township.