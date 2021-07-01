Resisting officer, warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Rockford man on three warrants as well as resisting and opposing a police officer following an incident at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Danaher Street. One warrant was for carrying a concealed weapon from 79th District Court, another warrant was for possession of dangerous drugs from 79th District Court and the third warrant was for a parole violation from the Lansing Tether Unit. Officers allege the man attempted to flee them on a bicycle after being informed of the warrants and being placed under arrest. Two officers grabbed the man off the bicycle and took him to the ground. Officers were able to handcuff, and they allege he attempted to pull his arms away to avoid an arrest. The man allegedly said he ingested an amount of heroin, and the officers took him to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment. After being medically cleared, he was lodged at the Mason County Jail. There were no injuries from the incident, officers state, and the man allegedly stated he had pain in his ribs and a knee.
Resisting officer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Custer woman on a charge of resisting and opposing an officer after being called to an disturbance at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Meijer store in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Employees reported a disturbance there, and when deputies arrived and located the woman, she allegedly refused to leave the store and struggled with deputies who escorted her out. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Possession of heroin
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Muskegon man for possession of heroin following a traffic stop at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 24-year-old Manistee woman on a warrant following a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and Free Soil Road in Free Soil Township. The warrant alleged a failure to appear in court to face a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 51-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Court and Emily streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on the U.S. 31 freeway off ramp in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:33 a.m. on Meyers Road south of Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:37 a.m. on Custer Road north of Manales Road in Sherman Township;
• At 8 a.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of Conrad Road in Victory Township.