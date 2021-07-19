Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated second offense following a traffic stop at 1:21 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was also cited for refusing a preliminary breath test and speeding. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 53-year-old Twin Lake man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 9:31 p.m. Saturday on Garfield Road near 132nd Avenue in Otto Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 19-year-old Grandville woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:11 a.m. Monday on Business U.S. 31 near the Hill and Hollow Campground in Pentwater Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old Wellston man on a warrant that alleges a probation violation following a traffic stop at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Broadway Street in the City of Scottville. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 24-year-old Shelby man on a warrant for undisclosed charges at 8:40 p.m. Sunday at the Chapita Hills apartment complex in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Hesperia man on charges of assault and a bond violation to go with a warrant following a traffic stop at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of East Garfield Road in Greenwood Township.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 47-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2:43 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Foster Street and Washington Avenue.
Driving without license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited an 18-year-old Muskegon man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 8:40 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Madison and Filer streets in the City of Ludington.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a gas drive-off reported at 6:59 a.m. Saturday from the Murphy gas station in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees state a vehicle left without the driver paying for $37.33 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash without injury at 1:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 2:46 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Stiles and Washington roads in Riverton Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 8 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Chauvez Road east of Ordway Road in Eden Township;
• At 10:18 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near Free Soil Road in Grant Township.