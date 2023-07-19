Carrying concealed weapon
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest after responding to a call of a disturbance at 11:26 p.m. Thursday outside the Ludington Library, 200 E. Ludington Ave. While arresting the man, the man allegedly resisted police and was found to be in possession of a machete. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny of a license plate reported at 12:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of East Barothy Road in Branch Township. The plate has the number of EHN4203, and it was taken from a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 12:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 5:28 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash on Stiles south of Victory Drive in Victory Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on Marrison Road east of LaSalle Road in Riverton Township.