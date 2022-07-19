The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence and a probation violation after responding to a disturbance at a residence at 1:20 a.m., Monday, on Bonnie Street in Pere Marquette Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man for operating while intoxicated and having an open alcoholic container in a vehicle following a traffic stop at 8:20 p.m., Monday, at the intersection of Dowland and Madison streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 58-year-old Ludington man for assault and battery and probation violation after responding to an incident at 10:50 p.m., Monday, in the 100 block of East Foster Street. No injuries were reported. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 8 p.m., Monday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.