Motorcyclist injured
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday on Iris Road west of Lakeshore Drive in Pere Marquette Township. A 53-year-old Ludington man was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s office responded to two vehicle crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 6:42 a.m. Wednesday on Decker Road west of Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 3 p.m. Wednesday for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Meyers Road south of John Harland Drive in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes with no injuries reported:
• At 1:08 p.m. Wednesday on Stiles Road north of Victory Drive;
• At 5:40 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township.