Home invasion
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman for home invasion after being called to an incident at 3:20 p.m., Tuesday, in the 3200 block of West Hansen Road in Amber Township. Deputies stated the complainant said the woman entered the home and sat on a couch and did not talk to those there. Deputies arrested the woman without incident. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 29-year-old Muskegon man for domestic assault after responding to an incident at a residence at 2 p.m., Tuesday, in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue in Hart Township. Troopers state there were no injuries. The man was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 11:49 a.m., Tuesday, in the 500 block of East Dowland Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 79th District Court on a charge of retail fraud. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Larceny from a vehicle
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a theft of chainsaws and gardening equipment from a vehicle after being called at 7:21 a.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 10 east of Reek Road in Custer Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 9:26 p.m., Tuesday, from the Airport Shell in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Employees indicated an individual left without paying for $67.20 in gas.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 12 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Sixth Street and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, on Hoague Road west of U.S. 10 in Grant Township.