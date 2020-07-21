Driving while impaired
The Ludington City Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Custer man on a charge of impaired driving, second offense, at 9:45 p.m. Sunday following a traffic stop near Lakeshore Drive and the Stearns Outer Drive. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 27-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 1:48 a.m. Saturday on Melendy Street near Jackson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 19-year-old Hart woman for driving without a license after a traffic stop at 4:30 p.m. Saturday on Monroe Road near 104th Avenue.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 23-year-old Hart man for driving on a suspended license first offense at 1:43 a.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 28-year-old Walkerville man for driving without insurance on his vehicle following a traffic stop at 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. 31 near Oceana Drive.
Retail fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a complaint of retail fraud reported at 10:04 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies report personnel at the Sprint phone store reported that an iPhone had been stolen out of a display case.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five accidents from last Friday through Sunday, including one with an injury.
• At 10:19 a.m. Friday on Bockstantz Road east of Campbell Road in Branch Township where a 12-year-old Montague girl received non-life-threatening injuries after she was thrown from a golf cart that rolled over. She was treated at the scene by Life EMS and then transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by her family for further evaluation.
• At 3:50 p.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle crash without injury at the intersection of Reek and Sugar Grove roads in Sherman Township.
• At 5:57 p.m. Saturday for a one-vehicle crash without injury at the intersection of Stearns and Neal drives in Hamlin Township.
• At 5:06 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash without injury on Fisher Road was of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township.
• At 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash without injury on Jebavy Drive north of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injuries from Friday through Sunday:
• At 5:24 a.m. Friday on Beyer Road east of Quarterline Road in Victory Township.
• At 6:01 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Basswood Drive in Hamlin Township.
• At 11 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. Friday for two separate crashes both on the U.S. 31 freeway south of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.