Carrying concealed weapon
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an incident of carrying a concealed weapon by a 22-year-old Shelby man from 11:10 a.m. Monday on Oceana Drive near Meyers Avenue in New Era. The weapon was seized. The incident is still under investigation.
Driving while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 55-year-old Ludington woman for driving while intoxicated folloiwng a traffic stop at 9:28 p.m., Monday, in the 700 block of North Rowe Street. The woman was also cited for having open intoxicants in her vehicle and refusing a preliminary breath test. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 28-year-old Walkerville man for driving with a suspended license at 1:10 p.m., Monday, on Winston Road near Wesco in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 29-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 2:40 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Delia Street.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 50-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license after a traffic stop at 5:33 p.m. Monday near the intersection of First Street and Conrad Industrial Drive.
Driving with suspended license, no insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 27-year-old Grand Rapids man for driving with a suspended license and operating without insurance at 3:20 p.m., Monday, on M-20 south of Oceana Drive in Shelby Township.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant to fail to appear in court in Oceana County at 2 p.m., Monday, in the 5000 block of Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested two people after responding to a civil complaint at 5:03 p.m., Monday, in the 5000 block of 180th Street in Greenwood Township. A 40-year-old Hesperia man and a 38-year-old Hesperia woman were lodged in the Oceana County Jail on unspecified warrants.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 6:33 p.m., Monday, on Quarterline Road south of Federal Forest Road No. 5733 in Grant Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:15 a.m., on Fountain Road east of Schoenherr Road in Sheridan Township;
• At 6:21 a.m., on Sixth Street west of Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:20 p.m., on Washington Road west of Cabana Road in Eden Township;
• At 8 p.m., on Scottville Road north of Wilson Road in Custer Township;
• At 8:30 p.m., on Morse Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.