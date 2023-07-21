Possession
of methamphetamines
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the warrant for the arrest of a 59-year-old Mason County man for possession of methamphetamines following a traffic stop at 12:45 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 near Larson Road in Branch Township. Deputies state they found suspected methamphetamines. The substance was sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 11:14 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Brye Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies stated the crash was a rear-end collision. Both drivers, a 19-year-old Scottville woman and a 44-year-old Ludington woman, were transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries on U.S. 31 near mile marker No. 147 in Hart Township. A 40-year-old Muskegon man and a 31-year-old Muskegon woman were transported by Life EMS to Trinity Health Shelby Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.