Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Fourth Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office requested a warrant for the arrest of a 29-year-old Holton man for driving with a suspended license second offense following a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Tuttle roads in Sherman Township.
Stolen property
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of a stolen kayak at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Property damage accident
The Ludington Police Department responded to a property damage accident at 2:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street and Pere Marquette Highway.
Probation violation
The Ludington Police Department forwarded paperwork to the probation/parole office for a probation violation reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street.
Domestic dispute
The Ludington Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at 8:27 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Delia Street.
Harassment
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of harassment at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Resseguie Street.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:
• At 6:45 a.m. on Fountain Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;
• At 5 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.
Trespassing
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of trespassing at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Diana Street.
‘Trouble with subjects’
The Ludington Police Department responded to a call of a person reportedly having “trouble with subjects” at 11:31 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South James Street. The persons left the scene before police arrived.