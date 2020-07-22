Driving with suspended license

The Ludington Police Department arrested a 36-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Fourth Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office requested a warrant for the arrest of a 29-year-old Holton man for driving with a suspended license second offense following a traffic stop at 1:43 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Sugar Grove and Tuttle roads in Sherman Township.

Stolen property

The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of a stolen kayak at 2:45 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Second Street.

Property damage accident

The Ludington Police Department responded to a property damage accident at 2:19 p.m. Monday at the intersection of First Street and Pere Marquette Highway.

Probation violation

The Ludington Police Department forwarded paperwork to the probation/parole office for a probation violation reported at 3:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Second Street.

Domestic dispute

The Ludington Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at 1:25 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue.

The Ludington Police Department responded to a domestic dispute at 8:27 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Delia Street.

Harassment

The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of harassment at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Resseguie Street.

Car-deer

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Monday:

• At 6:45 a.m. on Fountain Road east of U.S. 31 in Sherman Township;

• At 5 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.

Trespassing

The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of trespassing at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Diana Street.

‘Trouble with subjects’

The Ludington Police Department responded to a call of a person reportedly having “trouble with subjects” at 11:31 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South James Street. The persons left the scene before police arrived.