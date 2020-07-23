Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a report of an assault that was reported at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of South 186th Avenue in Newfield Township in Oceana County. Troopers report there were multiple parties involved in the incident.
Domestic dispute
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Harrison Street. No arrests were reported.
Fraud
The Ludington Police Department is investigating a report of fraud that was made at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Third Street.
Harassment
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of harassment at 1:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street. Officers determined the complaint was unfounded.
Suspicious situation
The Ludington Police Department responded to a report of a suspicious situation at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday at Copeyon Park. Officers determined the complaint was unfounded.