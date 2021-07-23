Possession of methamphetamines
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 59-year-old Ludington woman for possession of methamphetamines at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Third Street. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Hit-and-run crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant from the prosecutor’s office for a 29-year-old Manistee man who allegedly struck parked vehicles and left the scene at 1:27 a.m. Thursday in the Village of Custer. The man allegedly struck something on Madison Street south of U.S. 10, and then he struck something on First Street south of Main Street. The man was found a short distance from the scene of the second crash. Deputies believe alcohol was a factor in the crashes. The man sustained minor injuries.
Assault
The Michgian State Police Hart Post arrested a 65-year-old Custer man on a charge of assault after responding to an incident at 12:31 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of East Decker Road in Sherman Township. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court at 7:57 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of North Harrison Street in the City of Ludington.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old Ludington man on a warrant alleging failure to appear in 79th District Court at 8:58 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Emily Street. The original court charge was for shoplifting.