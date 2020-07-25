Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol fifth offense and driving with a suspended/revoked/denied license, fourth of subsequent offense, following a traffic stop at 9:03 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Fourth and Adams streets.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dewey and Stephens roads in Sherman Township where a 19-year-old Manistee woman received minor injuries. According to the report, the woman was a passenger in a vehicle the woman that allegedly failed to yield and collided with a second vehicle. The woman was treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash at 11:03 a.m. Thursday on Jebavy Drive north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.