Drug possession, carrying concealed weapon
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old Scottville man for possession of methamphetamines, possession of heroin, carrying a concealed weapon and being a habitual offender after being called for a suspicious person at 5:08 a.m. Friday to the Meijer gas station in the 3900 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies state they observed unused needles, suspected marijuana, heroin and 27 grams of suspected methamphetamines in plain view on the passenger seat of a vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Ludington man for domestic assault after responding to an incident at 1:28 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Wildwood Crossing in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Public intoxication
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man for public intoxication at 2:59 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Harrison Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old Scottville man after responding to a report of an assault at 10:07 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Hoague Road in Free Soil Township. Deputies state the assault was between two men, and there were no injuries.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 38-year-old Ludington woman for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 7:01 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ludington and Gaylord avenues.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on Stiles Road north of Decker Road in Victory Township.