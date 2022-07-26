Possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Scottville man for driving with a suspended operator’s license, second offense and possession of methamphetamines at following a traffic stop at 1:37 p.m., Friday, on Tuttle Road near Filburn Road in Custer Township. The man was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s office arrested a 21-year-old Ludington man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 2:37 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Benson Road in Branch Township. Deputies stated they were assisting the Michigan State Police with a disabled semi-truck when a vehicle approached them at a high rate of speed. A deputy stated the vehicle was not decreasing its speed or moving over, and activated a flashing blue light attached to his vest. The vehicle reportedly passed within 3 feet of officers. Law enforcement did not suffer an injury. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington woman for driving while intoxicated and having an open alcoholic container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at 12:54 a.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Loomis and James streets.
Warrant arrests
The Ludington Police Department transported a 58-year-old Traverse City man at noon, Friday, from Grand Traverse County on a warrant from the 79th District Court alleging possession of methamphetamines and for being a habitual offender, fourth offense. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 55-year-old Custer man on a warrant at 1:17 p.m., Saturday, in the 1700 block of East Hansen Road in Custer Township. The warrant alleged contempt of court.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Grand Rapids woman on a warrant at 3:37 p.m., Sunday at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Madison Street. The warrant from Mackinac County alleges not paying child support.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on motorcycle-vehicle crash with injury at 7:27 p.m., Sunday, on Lakeshore Drive south of Birchwood Lane in Summit Township. A 24-year-old Scottville man suffered minor injuries when the motorcycle he was driving was traveling south on Lakeshore Drive, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle. The man was treated by Life EMS at the scene and released.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old Brookston, Indiana, woman for driving under the influence of drugs after responding to a single-vehicle crash without injury at 5:09 p.m., Friday, on the off-ramp of U.S. 31 in Amber Township. Deputies state the woman’s car left the westbound U.S. 10 off-ramp, struck a sign and then struck several trees. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury:
• At 7:27 a.m., Sunday, for a single-vehicle crash on Townline Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township; and
• At 9:08 p.m., Sunday, for a two-vehicle crash at 9:08 p.m., Sunday, at U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with injuries at 3:01 p.m., Saturday, on northbound U.S. 31 near the rest area in Summit Township. Four individuals from Valparaiso, Indiana, suffered injuries. They were treated and released by Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to five car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 11:45 a.m., Friday, on First Street east of Gordon Road in Amber Township;
• At 2:31 p.m., Friday, on Jebavy Drive north of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:20 a.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 near Quarterline Road in Amber Township;
• At 12:35 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 31 north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township; and
• At 6:44 a.m., Saturday, on Scottville Road north of Conrad Road in Custer Township.