Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a larceny at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Five military flags and POW flags were reportedly stolen from the memorial near Oak Grove Funeral Home. The sidewalk at the memorial was also damaged.
Assault, malicious destruction of property, other charges
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 46-year-old Hesperia man on various charges from two incidents Monday in Newfield Township. Troopers responded at 6:58 p.m. with an initial incident taking place in the 2100 block of 186th Avenue.
There, the man was to be charged for assault, malicious destruction of property and animal abuse. Troopers arrested the man at a second location in the 7100 block of Woodrow Avenue to face charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, malicious destruction of police property and resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants at 7:45 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Conrad Road in Amber Township. A 37-year-old Scottville woman and a 59-year-old Scottville man each had warrants on unspecified drug charges in Mason County. They were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 67-year-old Scottville woman on a warrant at 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township. The warrant was for an unspecified drug charge in Mason County. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with non-life threatening injuries at 1:10 p.m. Monday on Custer Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township. A 37-year-old Scottville man was treated by Life EMS and released at the scene. The crash occurred when the vehicle went off the road, struck a tree and rolled over.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 5:045 p.m. Monday on Nelson Road south of Barton Street in Pere Marquette Township.