Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on two warrants at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday on Oceana Drive near Harrison Road in Hart Township. The man, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 34-year-old Ludington man, had two warrants for his arrest. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail. The driver was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Operating while intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Shelby man for driving while impaired and leaving the scene of a property damage accident after responding to an incident at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on Buchanan Road near Cherry Point Farmers Market in Benona Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.