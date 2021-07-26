Resisting, opposing
an officer
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 55-year-old Ludington woman for resisting/opposing/assaulting a police officer after being called to an incident at 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Emily Street. Officers state the woman allegedly shoved an officer in the chest and swung her hand in the officer’s face when the officer attempted to arrest her. The officer was not injured. The officer was making the arrest for two warrants, one alleging fraud and the other did not have an allegation. Both warrants were issued by Mason County courts. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 48-year-old Ludington man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 3:02 p.m. Saturday on Filer Street near Washington Avenue. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 51st Circuit Court on a charge of uttering and publishing. The man was a passenger in the vehicle, and he was lodged in the Mason County Jail. The driver, a 29-year-old Ludington woman, was cited for driving with a suspended license.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Lowell man on a warrant at 3:58 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Delia Street. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 51st Circuit Court on a charge of uttering and publishing.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington man on two warrants from 79th District Court at 9:08 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Melendy Street. One warrant alleges a violation of a grass clippings ordinance and the other alleges driving with a suspended license.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on a warrant during the weekend at an unspecified time and place. The warrant issued from 19th Circuit Court in Manistee County. Officers transported the man to the county line where Manistee County authorities took him into custody.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Fountain man for operating while intoxicated following traffic stop at 12:27 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Darr and Decker roads in Sherman Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Hesperia man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 10:23 p.m. Sunday on M-20 near Riverview Drive in New Era Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 60-year-old New Era man on a charge of assault following an alleged incident at unspecified time after responding to an incident on Cherokee Boulevard in Oceana County’s Grant Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Warrant arrest,
possession of stolen property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman and a 42-year-old Mason County man after responding to a report of “suspicious persons” at 5:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Sixth Street and Meyers Road. The woman had seven warrants each alleging failing to appear in court. The man allegedly was in possession of items that were reported as stolen. Both were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with
suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 27-year-old Baldwin man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Quarterline Road.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 21-year-old Montague man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 11 a.m. Sunday on Oceana Drive near Skeels Road in Oceana County’s Grant Township.
Driving with
improper registration
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 24-year-old Buchanan woman for driving with improper registration and operating an unregistered vehicle following a traffic stop at 10 a.m. Saturday on Ludington Avenue near Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash without injury at 12:29 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 3:14 p.m., Saturday on Custer Road south of Beyer Road in Sherman Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to several car-deer crashes without injury over the weekend:
• At 6:21 a.m. Saturday on Scottville Road south of Major Road in Eden Township;
• At 11:22 a.m. Saturday on Jebavy Drive north of Mavis Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 5:39 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 freeway south of Chauvez Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10 p.m. Saturday on Fountain Road west of LaSalle Road in Victory Township;
• At 9:30 p.m. Sunday on LaSalle Road north of Decker Road in Victory Township.