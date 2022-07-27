Possession
of methamphetamine, vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 48-year-old Caseville woman for possession of methamphetamine after responding to a three-vehicle crash at 12:28 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Amber Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the assistance of the public in locating items reportedly stolen from a bus reported at 6:51 p.m., Tuesday, near the intersection of South Scottville and Chauvez roads. Deputies state money and personal items were taken from a bus used by migrant workers. Detectives ask the public of anyone passing the area between 4-6:45 p.m. that may have seen someone near the bus to call the bureau at 231-843-3475 or the Silent Observer Hotline at 231-742-3986.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 21-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, on southbound U.S. 31 expressway. The warrant alleged failing to appear in 78th District Court in Oceana County. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with injury at 5:27 p.m., Tuesday, on U.S. 31 south of Koenig Road in Free Soil Township. An 18-year-old Muskegon man was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital with minor injuries. Deputies state the man allegedly fell asleep, drove off of the road, struck a tree and the vehicle rolled over.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Muskegon man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 10:48 p.m., Tuesday, at the intersection of Tinkham Avenue and Staffon Street.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off at 9:34 a.m., Tuesday, from the Admiral Gas Station in the 100 block of East State Street in the City of Scottville. Employees state a driver left without paying $30.07 in gasoline.
Vandalism
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of vandalism of two road signs at 9:07 a.m., Tuesday, in Summit Township. Deputies state two signs on Montgomery and Sunset streets were covered in paint.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to car-deer crash without injury at 7:58 a.m., Tuesday, on Hansen Road east of Victory Corner Road in Amber Township.