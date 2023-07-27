Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash with injuries at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday on Sugar Grove Road west of Custer Road in Sherman Township. A vehicle driven by a 14-year-old Pentwater youth struck a vehicle driving by a 40-year-old Ludington woman. The Pentwater youth and a passenger, a 35-year-old Pentwater woman were injured as was the Ludington woman and a 16-year-old Ludington youth who was a passenger in the Ludington woman’s vehicle. Each individual received serious but non-life threatening injuries in the crash. They were transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital via Life EMS. Deputies state the vehicle driven by the 14-year-old crossed the centerline and collided with the other vehicle. Deputies continue their investigation.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dennis and Hansen roads in Amber Township. A 19-year-old Scottville man received minor injuries, and he did not seek treatment. Troopers state the man lost control of his vehicle, left the road and rolled over.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 36-year-old Shelby man for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Michigan Avenue in the Village of Shelby. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Ludington man for domestic violence after being called to an incident at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Tinkham Avenue. The victim, a 19-year-old Ludington woman, received a small cut to her finger but did not seek treatment. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 24-year-old Ludington woman for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 2:48 a.m. Thursday on northbound U.S. 31 near the Rothbury rest area. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 70-year-old Livonia man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of East Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Ludington man on a warrant at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday at the Scottville Wesco state. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court and was issued by the Michigan State Police through its Detroit Metro Division. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 35-year-old Pentwater woman on two warrants at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of Lorne Drive in Riverton Township. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamines. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Idlewild man for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 northbound at the Pere Marquette Highway exit in Pere Marquette Township.