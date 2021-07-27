OWI arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Manistee Man for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants at 11:17 p.m. Monday following a traffic stop on Old Free Soil Road and Morton Road in Grant Township
The man was also given a citation for being in possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Generator
reported stolen
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen generator at 5:53 p.m.
Monday on the 2900 block of Victory Corners Road in Victory Township.
The reported theft is under investigation by deputies.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sherif’s Office responded to the following property-damage accidents with no injuries on Monday:
• at 9:43 a.m. on Meyers Road and First Street in Amber Township; and
• at 1:16 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.