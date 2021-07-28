Warrant arrests
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old Ludington man on an outstanding warrant out of Mason County at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Madison Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 41-year-old Hart woman on an outstanding warrant at 10:55 p.m. Tuesday following a traffic stop on Hays Road and 198th Avenue in Oceana County’s Newfield Township. Troopers did not specify what the original charge was. The woman was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Appearance tickets
The Ludington Police Department issued an appearance ticket to a 50-year-old Ludington man was for driving with a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Foster and Madison streets intersection.
The Ludington Police Department issued an appearance ticket to a 21-year-old Hart man for having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle at 1:19 a.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at the the intersection of Madison and Filer streets.