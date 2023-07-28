Operating while impaired
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 25-year-old Hudsonville man for operating while impaired following a traffic stop at 1:42 a.m. Friday on M-20 near Oceana Drive in Shelby Township. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 11:40 a.m. Thursday on Free Soil Road west of Ordway Road in Free Soil Township. A 55-year-old Mount Pleasant woman was injured. She was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was treated at the scene by Life EMS.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 6:43 a.m. Thursday on Chauvez Road west of Custer Road in Eden Township.