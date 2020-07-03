Bad checks complaint
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a complaint of uttering and publishing bad checks reported at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Family Financial Credit Union in the 4000 block of West Polk Road in the City of Hart. No other information was available Thursday about the incident.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 33-year-old Scottville woman for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Harrison and Foster streets.
Vehicle crash
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-car crash at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on First Street near Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.