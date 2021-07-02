Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 32-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of domestic violence after responding to a residence at 7:33 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Fifth Steet. The victim, a 71-year-old Ludington woman, was uninjured. The 32-year-old Ludington woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Breaking and entering
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man for breaking and entering after he allegedly walked into a residence at 4 a.m. Friday in the 5600 block of North Jebavy Drive in Hamlin Township. The homeowner stated he did not know the man, and the man left the residence after being confronted by the homeowner. The man was located a short time later walking on Jebavy Drive near Barnhart Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
PPO violation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a violation of a personal protection order at 4 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 1200 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies state a Scottville woman alleged she received messages from a 26-year-old Ludington man, a violation of a personal protection order. Deputies forwarded their report to the prosecutor’s office to seek a warrant.
Driving without a license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 36-year-old Shelby man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. Friday on Ferry Street near Sessions Road in the Village of Shelby.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injuries at 4:47 p.m. Thursday on Jebavy Drive north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.