Obstructing traffic, attempted vehicle break-in
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 45-year-old Mason County woman on a charge of being a disorderly person at approximately 7:26 p.m. Wednesday after she was found standing in traffic at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road road at Wednesday evening.
Police report that the woman was intoxicated. She had reportedly tried to get into someone’s stopped car, but was not successful. The woman’s presence on the highway was causing a traffic back up. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Ludington police responded to the incident because all of the units from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were occupied in another part of the county.
Patient flees hospital
Law enforcement officials from the Ludington Police Department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police responded to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Wednesday to help locate a patient who was in the emergency room for a psychiatric evaluation and fled Wednesday afternoon. The 31-year-old Lake County man eluded police for 20 minutes before he was taken back into custody Wednesday afternoon.
Ludington City Police report the man was found in the 100 block of East Melendy Street. He was returned to the emergency room to complete the evaluation. Police say that at no time was the public at risk due to the man’s flight from the hospital.
The search was coordinated by dispatchers from Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch.
Alleged assault, threats
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 26-year-old Ludington man on a charge of felonious assault following a 911 call at 2:50 a.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Linden Street in Hamlin Township.
Deputies responded to a report that the man had allegedly threatened another family member with a knife.
The complainant remains under investigation and the man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic assault
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 39-year-old Crown Point, Indiana man on a charge of domestic assault at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday on M-116 near the entrance to Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township
The man was placed under arrest and lodged in the Mason County Jail.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Warrant arrests
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Comstock Park man was arrested on the outstanding warrant after a traffic stop at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on M-20 near 72nd Avenue in Grant Township. He also received an appearance ticket for driving with a suspended operator’s license. The man was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 33-year-old Fremont man on an outstanding warrant at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in Greenwood Township on Maple Island Road near Roosevelt Road. He was also ticketed for not having any insurance on his motor vehicle. The man was lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Assault complaint
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault complaint at 12:09 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Weaver Road in Branch Township.
Deputies were called to the scene after a man reported that he had been “sucker punched” in the stomach while seated in his vehicle. The man reported that the suspect was known to him. The incident remains under investigation.
Two injured in accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday at the Pere Marquette Highway and U.S. 31 northbound off-ramp in Pere Marquette Township. A 25-year-old Ludington man and a 69-year-old Rockford woman were both injured. They were treated at the scene by personnel from Life EMS and released.
Car-deer crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes Wednesday. There were no injuries reported in the accidents:
• at 5:30 a.m. on Fountain Road east of Darr Road in Sherman Township; and
• at 5:45 a.m. U.S. 10 east of Tuttle Road in Custer Township.