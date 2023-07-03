Vehicle crash, driving while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 8:02 p.m. Sunday on Custer Road south of First Street in Custer Township. The driver, a 25-year-old Ludington man, was not injured, but he was arrested for driving while impaired. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries at 3:07 p.m. Sunday at Sheridan Township Park on Dewey Road east of Morse Road in Sheridan Township. A 4-year-old Alma girl was struck by a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Fountain woman. The girl was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. She was then transferred to DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for serious injuries.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 4:22 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township. A vehicle driven by a 21-year-old Hart woman attempted to make a U-turn and was broadsided by a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old Hart woman. The 21-year-old and her passenger, a 66-year-old Hart woman, were injured as was the 65-year-old and her passenger, an 86-year-old Hart woman. All four were transported by Life EMS top Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:59 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A 36-year-old Ludington woman attempted to turn left into Walmart but went into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The woman received non-life threatening injuries. She was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:51 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on Pere Marquette Highway south of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6 a.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Drive south of Kistler Road in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 2:40 p.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 bypass in Amber Township.
• At 2:40 p.m. Sunday for a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of U.S. 31 in Amber Township.
Domestic violence
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Scottville man for domestic violence after responding to a report of domestic violence at 6:19 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Foster Street in the Village of Fountain. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 2:09 a.m. Saturday on M-116 south of the Ludington State Park in Hamlin Township;
• At 10:16 p.m. Sunday on Quarterline Road north of Townline Road in Grant Township.