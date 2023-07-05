Resisting
and obstructing
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Custer man for resisting and obstructing a police officer following an incident at 5:11 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Trespassing
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 52-year-old Ludington woman for trespassing following a 12:38 p.m. Tuesday complaint at the Ludington Walmart in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies state the woman was previously banned from the property by authorities.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny reported at 7:21 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant stated numerous power tools were taken from a job site.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny reported at 10:06 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Sugar Grove Road in Victory Township. The complainant stated two CDs from a package were taken.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny reported at 10:22 a.m. Monday in the 8500 block of East U.S. 10 in Branch Township. The complainant stated rings and household items were taken.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injuries at 10:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Sixth Street and Progress Drive in Pere Marquette Township.