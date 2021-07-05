Stolen vehicle recovered
The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Jonesville woman at 1:06 a.m. Saturday for unlawful driving away an automobile and on a warrant. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office alleged the woman stole the car from the 1500 block of Betty Avenue in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies issued a statement to search for the vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruise, and it was located by Oceana County deputies on the U.S. 31 freeway near Shelby Road. She was turned over to Mason County deputies and transported and lodged at the Mason County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old Port Huron woman on a charge of operating while intoxicated second offense following a traffic stop at 8:28 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township. Deputies allege she was recorded driving at 103 mph in a 70-mph zone on the U.S. 31 expressway. Her passenger, a 26-year-old Port Huron woman, was cited for possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Domestic assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old East Lansing man on a charge of domestic assault after responding to a residence at 12:16 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The victim in the alleged incident, a juvenile male, received facial lacerations and did not seek medical attention.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 21-year-old Wellston man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 7:05 p.m. Friday near the intersection of U.S. 31 and Townline Road in Grant Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 35-year-old Gowen man for driving without a license/never applying for one following a traffic stop at 2:36 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Benson and Hansen roads in Branch Township.
Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 12:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of M-116 and Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township. A 48-year-old Temperance man and a 46-year-old Temperance woman were transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for treatment.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries at 4:33 p.m. Friday on Pere Marquette Highway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township. A 39-year-old Hart woman and a 10-year-old Hart boy, both of whom were passengers, were injured.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:24 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township. Deputies state a motorcyclist slid into the rear of a vehicle in front of him.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 11:04 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Sixth Street. Deputies state a 19-year-old San Tan, Arizona, woman and a 58-year-old Branch man were injured in the crash.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three property damage accidents without injury over the weekend:
• At 4 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on Elm Street near Green Street in the City of Scottville;
• At 7:51 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on Logan Street near Epworth Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:14 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on Main Street near State Street in the City of Scottville.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 11:10 a.m. Saturday on Lincoln Road north of Dewey Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 6 a.m. Sunday on Jebavy Drive south of Ehler Road in Hamlin Township.