Trespassing
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 47-year-old Ludington woman for trespassing, disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing an officer after responding to an incident at 12:33 a.m., Wednesday, in the 300 block of East Court Street. No injuries were reported. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 10:07 a.m., for a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Townshp;
• At 3:11 p.m., for a one-vehicle crash on Conrad Road east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 11:07 a.m., on U.S. 31 south of Sauble Drive in Free Soil Township;
• At 11:21 a.m., on Stiles Road north of Decker Road in Victory Township.