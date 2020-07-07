Vehicle crash with injury
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident at 3:10 p.m. Saturday on Pere Marquette Highway south Hesslund Road in Pere Marquette Township. Both the driver, a 31-year-old Portage man, and a passenger, a 36-year-old Portage woman, were treated at the scene by Life EMS for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 1:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 10 near U.S. 31 in Amber Township. A 41-year-old Ludington man, who was the driver in one vehicle, a 21-year-old Westland man, who was the driver in the other vehicle, and a 22-year-old Dearborn Heights woman, who was the Westland man’s passenger, were all treated at the scene by Life EMS and released.
Intoxicated with firearm
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 65-year-old Whitehall man on a charge of possession of a firearm while intoxicated following an incident at 10:59 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South James Street. Officers were called to a report of an unwanted subject who was causing a disturbance at the business. According to the report, the man allegedly had a 0.161 blood alcohol content in a preliminary breath test. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 54-year-old Grand Rapids man on a charge of domestic violence after responding to a call at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of 15th Street in Sheridan Township. A 49-year-old Grand Rapids woman allegedly received minor injuries from the incident, and she did not seek medical attention. The man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while under the influence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 21-year-old Ludington woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense, following a traffic stop at 12:51 a.m. Saturday on Washington Avenue near Filer Street. According to the report, the woman allegedly had a preliminary breath test indicate a blood alcohol level of 0.152. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 37-year-old Bakersfield, California, woman on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 11:41 p.m. Sunday on Ludington Avenue near Gaylord Avenue. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 27-year-old Ludington man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop at 11:10 p.m. Saturday on northbound U.S. 31 near Sugar Grove Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 22-year-old Commerce Township man on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs following a traffic stop at 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 near Polk Road in Hart Township in Oceana County. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Scooter theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a RX200 Razor scooter from a home after receiving a report at 12:43 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Jackpine Road in Branch Township.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Manistee man following a traffic stop at 2:07 p.m. Sunday on South Scottville Road near Hawley Roead in Riverton Township on a warrant for failing to appear in court sought by the Department of Natural Resources. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 43-year-old Ludington man following a traffic stop at 3:32 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East First Street on a warrant for failing to appear in court in Lake County. The man was wanted for allegedly disturbing the peace. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 36-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license, fourth offense, following a traffic stop at 7:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Danaher Street and Washington Avenue.
Driving with expired license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Monte Alto, Texas, for driving with an expired license following a traffic stop at 8:50 p.m. Friday on Ludington Avenue near Robert Street.
Driving without valid license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 19-year-old Shelby woman for driving without a license and never applying for one following a traffic stop at 1:33 a.m. Sunday on Jackson Road near Ludington Avenue.
The Ludington Police Department cited a 25-year-old Ludington man for driving without a license and never applying for one following a traffic stop at 9:05 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Lavinia and Delia streets.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 19-year-old Fountain man for driving a motor vehicle without insurance following a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Friday on Oceana Drive near Big Star Hill Drive.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four vehicle crashes without injury since last Thursday:
• At 8:34 a.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash on Meyers Road north of U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 11:23 a.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 1:51 p.m. Saturday for a hit-and-run crash in the 1500 block of North Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township;
• At 6:35 a.m. Sunday for a one-vehicle crash on Hansen Road west of Benson Road in Branch Township.
Property damage accident
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a property damage accident at 10:04 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of North Beech Street in Hamlin Township where a chain-link fence was reportedly damaged by an unknown vehicle that left the roadway.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded two property damage accidents from the weekend:
• At 12:20 p.m. Saturday on Stiles Road near Decker Road;
• At 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Jackson Road and 96th Avenue in Weare Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to seven car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 9:20 p.m. Friday on Scottville Road north of Major Road in Eden Township;
• At 9:55 p.m. Friday on Quarterline Road south of County Line Road in Grant Township;
• At 10:30 p.m. Friday on Quarterline Road north of Forest Trail in Grant Township;
• At 7:58 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 31 freeway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:35 p.m. Saturday on the U.S. 31 freeway near the end exit ramp in Pere Marquette Township.
• At 11:21 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 11:23 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to two car-deer crashes without injury:
• At 1 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 31 near the Oceana Drive exit in Summit Township;
• At 11:15 p.m. Sunday on Oceana Drive near Roosevelt Road in Grant Township.