Disorderly person
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disorderly person at 4:26 a.m. Monday on the ramp of the U.S. 31 expressway from Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies stated a 25-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested after he allegedly punched the driver of the vehicle he was a passenger in, exited the vehicle and started walking on the highway. The pair are related. Deputies stated he was found to be highly intoxicated and refused directions. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while intoxicated
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 23-year-old Mount Pleasant man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Delia Street and Tinkham Avenue. He was also cited having an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested an Indianapolis man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ludington and Washington avenues. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Mauston, Wisconsin, man for driving while intoxicated second offense following a traffic stop at 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Court and James streets. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Scottville man on an unspecified warrant at 3:41 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Ludington Avenue. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old Scottville man on a warrant at 6:44 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of West Dewey Road in Victory Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 38-year-old Ludington man on a warrant after a traffic stop at 10:22 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 10 near Darr Road in Custer Township. The warrant alleges failing to appear in court. The man was also cited for driving with a suspended license. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 36-year-old Shelby man for driving without a license/never applied following a traffic stop at 1:20 a.m. Friday on Ferry Street near Sessions Road in the Village of Shelby.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 45-year-old Manistee man for driving without insurance following a traffic stop on U.S. 31 near Freeman Road in Sherman Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car crash without injuries at 3:40 p.m. Monday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.