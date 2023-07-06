Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a non-specified amount of cash from a cash box used for wood sales, reported at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 7500 block of North Quarteline Road in Grant Township.
Unregistered vehicle, no insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 58-year-old Custer man for driving an unregistered vehicle and not having any insurance following a traffic stop at 10:55 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 10 near Benson Road in Branch Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following two-vehicle crashes without injuries:
• At 9:07 a.m. Wednesday on Jebavy Drive near Decker Road in Hamlin Township;
• At 11:07 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 31 and U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 1:42 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following car-deer crashes without injuries:
• At 12:55 p.m. Wednesday on Bryant Road east of Sherman Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 10:19 p.m. Wednesday on U.S 31 south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township.