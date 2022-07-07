Possession
of methamphetamine
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old Traverse City man for possession of methamphetamines and furnishing false information to an officer following a traffic stop at 9:56 p.m., Wednesday, at U.S. 10 and U.S. 31 freeway in Amber Township. Deputies found what they believe as methamphetamine on his person during the stop. While being booked in the Mason County Jail, deputies learned he also had a warrant from Grand Traverse County for a probation violation. A passenger in the vehicle, a 44-year-old Free Soil man, was arrested for an unspecified warrant from Crawford County. Both men were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-year-old Ludington man and a 39-year-old Ludington woman for possession of methamphetamines at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, at Copeyon Park. Both people were lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Custer man for operating while impaired second offense following a traffic stop at 5:46 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive. At the stop, the vehicle the man was driving reportedly had an orange traffic cone stuck under it. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37-year-old Fountain man for two warrants following a traffic stop at 3:02 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road. The warrants allege failing to appear in court in Mason County. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 51-year-old Ludington man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, at the intersection of Dennis and Victory Corner roads in Victory Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 2:16 p.m., for a two-vehicle crash, on U.S. 31 north of U.S. 10 in Amber Township;
• At 7:29 p.m., for a two-vehicle hit-and-run crash on U.S. 10 east of Jackson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 5:41 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Gibson Road in Branch Township;
• At 6:18 p.m., on U.S. 10 east of Darr Road in Custer Township.