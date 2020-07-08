Assault
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is forwarding a report of an assault between two Fountain women after being called to a residence regarding a fight at 9:57 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Stolberg Road and 18th Street in Sheridan Township. The women, both 28, were taken into custody and lodged at the Mason County Jail. Each woman had minor injuries, and neither sought medical attention.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 43-year-old Free Soil man on a warrant in relation to allegations of assault and aggravated domestic violence at 8:25 a.m. Monday in the 3700 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle equipment theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an automotive jump pack reported at 2:32 Monday from the 2300 block of East U.S. 10 in the Village of Custer.
Driving with suspended license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 20-year-old Pentwater woman for driving with a suspended operator’s license following a traffic stop at 6:53 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Melendy Street.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury:
• At 2:15 p.m. on Walhalla Road south of U.S. 10 in Branch Township;
• At 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:33 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Meyers Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-car vehicle crash without injury at 4:33 p.m. on Jebavy Drive near Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 2 a.m. Monday on U.S. 10 near Schoenherr Road in Branch Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes Monday without injury:
• At 9:26 a.m. on Barothy Road east of Reid Road in Branch Township;
• At 9:52 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway west of the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Summit Township;
• At 11:15 p.m. on Pere Marquette Highway near Anthony Road in Summit Township;
• At 11:56 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway west of the Pere Marquette Highway overpass in Summit Township.