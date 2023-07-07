Child endangerment
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old Holland man on charges of impaired driving and child endangerment following a traffic stop at 8:58 p.m. Thursday at the entrance to Ludington State Park on M-116 in Hamlin Township. During the stop it was learned that the driver had his 3-year-old son in the car with him as well. The man was a lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving without
insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 29-year-old Muskegon woman for driving a vehicle with no insurance following a traffic stop at 8:25 a.m. Friday on U.S. 31 at Monroe Road in Weare Township.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with no injuries reported at 7:55 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash with no injuries reported at 10:12 p.m. Thursday on Custer Road south of Chauvez Road in Eden Township.