Domestic violence
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 30-year-old Ludington man after being called to an incident at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Washington Avenue. The man allegedly threatened his roommate, a 21-year-old Ludington man. The roommate was not injured. The 30-year-old Ludington man was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 31-year-old Muskegon man on a warrant at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of North 186th Avenue in Colfax Township. The warrant alleges domestic violence, and it was issued in Newaygo County. He was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Tuesday:
• At 4:45 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Brye Road in Amber Township;
• At 5 p.m. on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Larceny
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a complaint of a larceny of a garbage can after it was reported at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Walhalla Road. The complainant stated the can was stolen from the end of their driveway.