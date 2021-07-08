Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two two-vehicle crashes without injury Wednesday:
• At 3:26 p.m. on U.S. 10 east of Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 4:05 p.m. on Fountain Road west of Stiles Road in Victory Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a two-vehicle crash at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Driving without license
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 55-year-old Shelby man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.