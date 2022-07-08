Driving on restricted license
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 74-year-old Ludington man for driving on a restricted license, having an open intoxicant in a vehicle and a probation violation following a traffic stop at 7:14 a.m., Thursday, in the 200 block of Sherman Oaks.
Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Baldwin woman for a warrant at 11:14 a.m., Thursday, near the intersection of Grant and First streets. The warrant was from Mecosta County for failing to appear in court on unspecified charges.