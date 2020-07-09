Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 32-year-old Allen Park man for driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township.
Driving without a license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office cited a 53-year-old Allen Park man for driving without a license/never applied for one at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township.
Domestic dispute
The Ludington Police Department responded to a call of a domestic dispute at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Loomis Street.
Suspicious situation
The Ludington Police Department responded to a suspicious situation at 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Lavinia Street. Property was returned to its rightful owner.
The Ludington Police Department responded to an unfounded suspicious situation at 11:55 p.m. in the 300 block of North Ferry Street.
Barking dog
The Ludington Police Department responded to an unfounded barking dog complaint in the 800 block of North Washington Avenue.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer accidents on Tuesday without injury:
• At 7:45 a.m. on Sugar Grove Road east of Reek Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:39 a.m. on Masten Road north of Anthony Road in Logan Township.