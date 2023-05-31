Assault warrants sought
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a warrant for assault charges against a 28-year-old Ludington man following an incident at 12:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 5700 block of West Barton Lane in Pere Marquette Township. Deputies say the investigation revealed the man reportedly struck a female in the head with a bottle and pulled a knife on another individual. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a warrant to charge a 37-year-old Ludington woman with simple assault following an incident at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 near Hoague Road in Grant Township. The report indicates that she reportedly assaulted a 51-year-old Manistee man.
Warrant arrests
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 31-year-old Branch woman on a warrant from Muskegon County following a traffic stop at 9:52 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Branch Road in Branch Township. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 39-year-old Ludington woman on a 79th District Court warrant charging her with retail fraud at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Delia Street. The woman was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. A 72-year-old Byron Center man was transported by Life EMS Corewell Health Ludington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries after his vehicle was struck by a vehicle that had run a red light. A 71-year-old Fountain man was cited for disregarding a red light.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 31 north of the Pere Marquette Highway overpass. A 65-year-old Bear Lake man was transported by Life EMS to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital with minor injuries. He told deputies that he experienced a medical situation, passed out, ran off the road and struck a culvert.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded a car-deer crash with no injuries reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Washington Road east of Ruth Road in Colfax Township.