Criminal sexual conduct, solicitation
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Scottville man on charges of criminal sexual conduct fourth degree and solicitation for prostitution after being called at 12:16 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West State Street in the City of Scottville. Deputies state the man allegedly offered a woman money for sex and then allegedly grabbed the woman inappropriately when she refused his advances. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Operating while impaired
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired at 5:27 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pere Marquette Highway and Conrad Road after the man reportedly fell off the moped he was operating. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Green Bay, Wisconsin, man for operating a motor vehicle while impaired following a traffic stop at 9:12 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Brye Road in Amber Township. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old Ludington woman on a warrant at 10:16 p.m. in the 4000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township. The two-count warrant alleges failing to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamines.
Theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that was cut off of a motor home after it was reported at 2:02 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township.
Vehicle crashes
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three vehicle crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:40 p.m. Friday for a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 5:55 p.m. Friday for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 6:18 p.m. Saturday for a two-vehicle crash on Lakeshore Drive south of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to eight car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 5:21 a.m., Friday, on Custer Road south of Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township;
• At 11:53 p.m., Friday, on U.S. 10 west of Tuttle Road in Custer Township;
• At 5:15 a.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 9:10 p.m., Saturday, on U.S. 10 west of Stiles Road in Amber Township;
• At 5:48 a.m., Sunday, on U.S. 10 west of Federal Forest Road No. 6484 in Branch Township;
• At 11:15 a.m., Sunday, on Quarterline Road south of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township;
• At 9:40 p.m., Sunday, on U.S. 31 south of Countyline Road in Grant Township;
• At 10:20 p.m., Sunday, on Chauvez Road east of Stiles Road in Riverton Township.