Possession of
methamphetamine
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 40-year-old Montague woman for possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine and a warrant for failing to appear in court following a traffic stop at 12:05 p.m., Saturday, in the 1800 block of Ray Street in New Era. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
Operating while
intoxicated
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 37-year-old Shelby woman for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 2:23 a.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Oceana Drive and 80th Avenue in Weare Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 35-year-old New Era man for operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop at 1:11 a.m., Saturday, at the intersection of U.S. 10 and Nelson Road. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving while license suspended
The Ludington Police Department cited a 34-year-old Byron Center man for driving while his license was suspended following a traffic stop at 3:14 p.m., Friday, near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Jackson Road.
Warrant arrest
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 41-year-old Muskegon man following a traffic stop at 3:39 p.m., Monday, on Sugar Grove Road near Gordon Road in Victory Township. The man had four warrants for his arrest from the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office, and was the passenger in the vehicle. The driver, a 28-year-old Muskegon man, was cited for driving while license suspended first offense.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 32-year-old Rothbury man on a warrant at 3:54 p.m., Monday, near the intersection of Weaver Street and Michigan Avenue in Hesperia. The warrant alleged failing to appear in court on an unspecified charge.
Driving without license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 35-year-old Chicago man for driving without a license following a traffic stop at 8:36 a.m., Saturday, near the intersection of Ludington Avenue and James Street.
Disorderly conduct
The Ludington Police Department cited a 33-year-old Custer woman for disorderly conduct/public intoxication after responding to an incident at 5:56 p.m., Saturday, in the 300 block of West Filer Street.
Property damage
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a damaged vehicle that took place while parked in a parking lot at 11:13 a.m., Monday, in the 5300 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township.
Careless driving
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 25-year-old Benzonia woman for careless driving and operating without a license following a traffic stop at 11 a.m., Saturday, near the intersection of U.S. 10 and Stiles Road in Amber Township.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 51-year-old Scottville man for careless driving following a traffic stop at 4:03 p.m., Sunday, near the intersection of Hansen and Stiles roads in Amber Township.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gas drive-off reported at 11:19 a.m., Monday, at the Ludington EZ Mart in the 5900 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. The person left without paying for $32.57 in gas.