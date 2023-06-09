Fraud
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of fraud at 10:08 a.m., Wednesday at the Scottville EZ Mart on East U.S. 10 in Custer Township. Employees at the store reported that an unknown person entered the store, filled out and submitted $80 worth of Club Keno lottery tickets without paying for them, then left the store.
Damaged property
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of damaged property at 8:29 p.m. Wednesday in the Village of Fountain. The complainant reported damage in the parking area and baseball field by an ORV.
Operating with revoked license
The Ludington Police Department cited a 65-year-old Hart man for driving with a revoked license following a traffic stop at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Driving without insurance
The Michigan State Police Hart Post cited a 24-year-old Walkerville woman for driving without insurance following a traffic stop at 10:54 p.m. Wednesday on North Leavitt Street near West North Street in the Village of Walkerville.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 4:52 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Meyers Road and U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to four car-deer crashes without injury in recent days:
• At 6:35 a.m. Wednesday on Free Soil Road west of Schoenherr Road in Free Soil Township;
• At 6:27 p.m. Wednesday on Reed Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:18 p.m. Wednesday on Custer Road south of Dewey Road in Sherman Township;
• At 10:23 p.m. Thursday on Stiles Road south of Fisher Road in Victory Township.