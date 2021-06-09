Operating under the influence of intoxicants
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 65-year-old Free Soil woman for operating while under the influence of intoxicants after responding to a one-vehicle crash at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday on LaSalle Road west of Deer Run Road in Grant Township. The woman was not injured. She was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Warrant arrest
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 34-year-old Fountain man on a warrant at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Cleveland Street in Sherman Township. The incident report did not indicate what the warrant alleged. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 35-year-old Wyoming man on a warrant at 7:36 p.m. in the 5500 block of Rasmussen Road in Pere Marquette Township. The incident report did not indicate what the warrant alleged. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Driving with suspended license
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office issued two citations, one to the driver of the vehicle and one to his passenger, following a traffic stop at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, a 41-year-old Scottville man, was cited for driving on a suspended/revoked operator’s license. A passenger, a 38-year-old Scottville man, was cited for possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash without injury at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday on Conrad Road west of Meyers Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to two car-deer crashes without injury Tuesday:
• at 7:47 p.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Meisenheimer Road in Summit Township; and
• at 10:48 p.m. on Hansen Road west of Dennis Road in Amber Township.