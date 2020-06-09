Warrant arrest
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 50-yer-old Ludington homeless man at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Danaher Street on a warrant for retail fraud, second degree. The man allegedly stole $70 worth of alcohol from the downtown Wesco. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Scam reported
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole reports that a county employee received a fraudulent email Monday at the Mason County email address stating that the person receiving the email had been cited for a traffic violation and had to pay the ticket within 72 hours. The email stated the traffic code violation as well as the location of the alleged event. The email further stated that all tickets had to be paid online through an EasyPay Center. Cole warns that this email is bogus.
Domestic violence
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating an incident of domestic violence after being called at 12:06 p.m. Monday at a location in the 4600 block of 180th Avenue in Leavitt Township. Troopers report the subject involved in the alleged assault had left the scene by the time they arrived.
Breaking and entering
The Michigan State Police Hart Post is investigating a breaking and entering of a storage unit after being called at 3:25 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Sugar Grove Road near Custer Road in Sherman Township. It was not yet known if anything was taken from the unit.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 5:59 a.m. Monday on U.S. 31 north of Fountain Road in Victory Township.