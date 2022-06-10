Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash with an injury at 3:40 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 east of Walhalla Road in Branch Township. A woman was injured in the crash with non-life-threatening injuries, and she was transported to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, on U.S. 10 west of Pere Marquette Highway.
Gas drive-off
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive-off reported at 9:06 a.m., Thursday, at the Airport Shell gas station in the 5400 block of West U.S. 10 in Pere Marquette Township. A person left without paying for $30.58 in gasoline.