Larceny
The Michigan State Police Hart Post investigating a larceny complaint that was received at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of 188th Avenue in Leavitt Township. There was no information Wednesday as to what was reported stolen.
Car-deer
The Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a car-deer crash without injury at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pere Marquette Highway near Kinney Road in Pere Marquette Township.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car-deer crash at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on M-116 west of Piny Ridge Road in Hamlin Township.